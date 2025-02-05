AR Constable Suspension District SP: Ravula Giridhar IPS

Wanaparthy: AR Constable D, Ravikumar, PC No.-2985, working in the Armed Reserve Division of Wanaparthy District, has been suspended. Constable Ravikumar has been suspended for negligence and misconduct as three (3) criminal cases were registered against him at Pebberu Police Station on the same day.

AR Constable Ravikumar was working in a police department known for his indiscipline and was involved in three criminal cases and cases were registered at Pebberu Police Station. The SI informed the higher authorities about this matter.

Kothakota CI has been appointed as the investigating officer in this matter. The investigation report has been submitted to the District SP. District SP D. Ravikumar has issued orders suspending the constable as the investigation revealed that he acted contrary to police disciplinary measures based on the Kothakota CI report. The SP warned that departmental disciplinary action will be taken against anyone who behaves negligently and misbehaves towards the police department.