Archeology team inspects Bhongir excavation site

Bhongir: Assistant Director of the Archeology Department for the former Mahabubnagar and Nalgonda districts, Bujji, spoke about the historical significance of Bhuvanagiri district, which is well-known for its temples.

During recent excavations conducted for development purposes near Qila town, traces of ancient times were discovered, and Bujji inspected the site on Sunday. She mentioned that Bhongir region is known for its historical temples, and that Tribhuvana Vikramaditya VI constructed many temples during his reign. As evidence, nine pillars and Simhayali pillars were discovered during excavations carried out at the trench. She also noted the possibility of a mandapam existing along with the temple.

Additionally, a rock inscription in Sanskrit script from the 12th century belonging to Kakatiya king Prataparudu was discovered in the town. Bujji stated that higher authorities would be requested to establish a museum at Bhongir Qila to showcase the historical treasures found in the surrounding areas of Bhongir.

She emphasised that if there are any indications of historical wealth in the surrounding areas of Bhongir, the archeology department would provide strong security to protect these treasures.

Bujji reported that the findings from the excavation at the trench would be presented to the higher authorities for full-scale excavation, and that action would be taken according to their orders. Accompanied by her staff member, Avula Vinod, Bujji examined a stone inscription found at Beech Mahal Government High School in the town.

In the evening, the Yali Pillar, which was discovered during the excavations, was moved to Bhongir Qilla. The measurements of the pillars, parts of the Mandapam, and Yali Pillars that had been discovered during earlier excavations were also taken.