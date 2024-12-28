Architect of India’s economic reforms: State BJP leaders condole death of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP suspended the party events on Friday as a mark of respect to express condolences on the demise of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

BJP Parliamentary Board Member Dr K Laxman said that as a finance minister and the Prime Minister of the country, Dr Singh has brought several economic reforms with foresight, preventing the country from going into a financial crisis.

He said that during his long political career, Dr Singh, as the PM during the UPA tenure, has conducted himself with a clean image. His loss is irreparable to the nation. He said that the BJP has suspended and postponed all the party activities as a mark of respect to the departed leader.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G.Kishan Reddy, said, “Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of our former PM, economist and prolific writer Shri Dr Manmohan Singh Ji”.

Expressing shock over the sudden demise of Dr Singh, BJP national vice-president D K Aruna said that the country has lost a great leader. “His services as an eminent economist, teacher, RBI Governor, Rajya Sabha MP, LoP and PM will be remembered”, she said.

K Krishna Sagar Rao, chief spokesperson, extended heartfelt condolences on the unfortunate demise of the former Prime Minister, and termed him as the architect of the modern Indian economic model, a brilliant intellectual, a simple leader and said “India did lose her brilliant son”.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said, he was deeply pained by the passing of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. “His role in driving significant economic reforms left a lasting impact on India’s progress. He is known for his simplicity, integrity, and statesmanship. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and supporters in this moment of grief. Om Shanthi”, he said.