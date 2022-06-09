Are skills getting priority in our education system ?

So far, the education system in India was more focussed on giving diplomas and degrees. Now, the New Education Policy has come up with a skill-based model of education. This has brought vocational courses under spotlight, which seek to make the youth skilful, employable and self-reliant. The Hans India has elicited the views of youth, educationists and the society on the importance of skill development in education.

Education system must change for good

I feel our education system has completely lost its way to meet the current requirements of our present day needs. I am saying this because, despite having many degrees and highly qualified, people are still left unemployed. This is happening because, even though you have gained knowledge in the form of degrees, you have not gained the required skills to get employed somewhere or at least your education has not given you the required confidence of skills to start your own earnings. If we look at the present employment rate, it is increasing very high in India, even while majority of those are literate and having highest level of degrees to their name. I feel our education system is lacking something and had failed to reform and reinvent itself to provide better value based knowledge and necessary skills and confidence that are required for an individual to earn a living. It is high time the National education policy makers give a thought to it and bring out a more dynamic and robust education system to enable the coming generations to survive a better life and live with dignity.

- Mahesh Amgoth, Civil Engineer, private company, Mahabubnagar

High time to produce skill-based graduates

The bitter truth is that the majority of grads are unable to withstand the pressures of the job requirements. If getting a job is a challenge, meeting the industry needs is an even more humongous task for the majority of youth. The fault is in the educational system. A decade-and-a-half ago we didn't have an adequate number of educational institutions in the united Andhra Pradesh, compared to other States. Once the institutions started to mushroom all over the region, we were happy with it, but seldom the successive governments focused on skill development. It's high time that we focus on producing multi talented graduates with hands-on experience.

- Manduva Padma, Joint Registrar, Chaitanya (Deemed University), Warangal



Skill-based education essential for student's growth

Education sector should give more importance in developing skills among students rather than the degrees obtained by the students. The employer focuses on finding the skill than the results on paper whereas, Degree is an eligibility criteria. So, I really believe that skills should be taught effectively in order to gain practical knowledge, good job and growth of career for the students.

- Y Manjula, Govt Teacher (Maths), Karimnagar

Skill development must be added to curriculum

Degree makes a person eligible for employment but opportunities come when he is skilled. Skill development centres must be established in every college to fill the gap between industry and college, skill development in students will make them reach great heights. In the present system of education, majority students are forced to go for paid short-term courses after diplomas and degrees for employment. This should be eradicated by skill-based curriculum in diplomas and degrees.

-Bommapala Sai Chandra Siddartha, Graduate, Nalgonda

Degree without skills is of no use

A degree without required skills is just an ornament. Qualifications and skills should complement each other. The New Education Policy is a good help to every student. It promotes skill-based teaching is the need of the hour. It's high time that institutions think about developing skills among the youth so as to prepare them as industry-ready grads.

The role of parents is also important especially when their ward was doing schooling. They need to identify their wards' skills, and encourage them in their area of interest on courses. Without skill knowledge no one was settle in their lives.

- Devarakonda Saidhulu, Khammam

Govt must improve education system

Acquiring skill is a degree and a degree does not grant skills. In the same way having a degree in addition to skills is essential. The Indian system of education must withstand both of these aspects. However skills lead to employment with a criterial barrier as a degree. Skill development is a key aspect that strengthens an individual and also the nation passively. Most of the unskilled with a degree are unemployed and also competent people are becoming "skilled labour". So learning practical and theoretical skills along with proper research and planning results in fruitful outcomes. The educational system should look after the practical requirements of learners. The Indian government is providing upskilling workshops in various aspects but failing to make people aware of the skill enhancement activities. And also the mode and pattern of examination is very crucial, a student must be assessed in terms of various and wide subject coverage, as a result a proper degree is obtained by changing the mode of traditional assessment.

Sripada Srikar, Bhadrachalam