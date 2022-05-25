Are skills getting priority in our education system ?

So far, the education system in India was more focussed on giving diplomas and degrees. Now, the New Education Policy has come up with a skill-based model of education. This has brought vocational courses under spotlight, which seek to make the youth skilful, employable and self-reliant. The Hans India has elicited the views of youth, educationists and the society on the importance of skill development in education.

Degree-holders aren't always skilled

A degree certifiesthat the applicant can handle the job's requirements. However, the degree-holders aren't always skilled. Skill, not degree, achieves goal. Skill can't be quantified. It's a broad spectrum nurtured by repeated practical implications in life. 67% of recruiters prioritise abilities and experience over background and education. Eight in 10 companies offer staff up-skilling. Degree doesn't guarantee a high-paying job. Skill development involves filling gaps. Plan execution and goal achievement depend on your skills. Employees need training. A skill set includes skills, qualities, and experiences. Learning new skills can boost your career. Soft skills let you express yourself. Personal skills are required in almost every job, though they vary. Personal skills include integrity, communication, teamwork, creativity, critical thinking, problem-solving, adaptability, learning willingness, empathy, conflict resolution, motivation, leadership, decision-making, and time management.

-Dr. E Ram Bhaskar Raju, Asst. Professor, Warangal

Skill development attract opportunities

Degree makes a person eligible for employment but opportunities come when he is skilled. Skill development centres must be established in every college to fill the gap between industry and college, skill development in students will reach great heights. In the present system of education, majority of students are forced to go for paid short-term courses after diplomas and degrees for employment. This should be eradicated by skill-based curriculum in diplomas and degrees.

-Bharath, Graduate, Business, Miryalguda, Nalgonda district

Skill development is best to build career

The National Education Policy 2020 and its focus on skill development is perhaps the best thing to happen in the sphere of education in India. This policy will restructure the entire education ecosystem of the country and will prove to be a boon for the employability of the future workforce. The skill gap was indeed a factor of concern that had impacted the employability of the students passing out of institutes of higher learning. The NEP and its bold measures including a well-structured and inclusive curriculum will help to reduce the gap between the Campus and the Corporate in the years to come. Technological changes that took place in the last few decades have brought about an increase in expectations of the employers, which could not be fulfilled by the workforce churned out by these institutes and now, this is set to change.

The main focus of NEP will be on developing soft skills and enhancing technical skills in students passing out of institutions of higher education. What I feel very happy about is that institutions of higher learning will now have a curriculum that includes communication and soft skills enhancement programmes as also sports, fitness, humanities, art and a plethora of other life skills which leads to the holistic development of the young minds. Educational institutions will be able to provide vocational training programs as well which will benefit the youth.

-Babita Rajmohan, Senior Manager, HR, St Mary's College, Hyderabad