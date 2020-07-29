Armoor MLA tests positive for coronavirus in Telangana

Coronavirus in Telangana: Another TRS MLA from Armoor assembly constituency in Nizamabad has tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. MLA Asannagari Jeevan Reddy is found to be infected with the virus and is under home isolation at his residence in Hyderabad.

Samples of his family members and staff have been collected and the results are awaited yet. They have been advised to go under home quarantine. Also, people who have come in contact with the MLA for the past few days were also advised to isolate themselves and get COVID-19 tests done.

Earlier, MLAs Bajireddy Govardhan Reddy (Nizamabad rural), Bigala Ganesh (Nizamabad Urban), Manchireddy Kishan Reddy (Ibrahimpatnam), Vivekananda Goud (Quthbullapur), Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy (Jangaon) tested positive for the deadly virus. Even the home minister Mahmood Ali had tested positive and recovered from the virus.

Last week, Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan was also infected with the virus and is under home isolation.

Meanwhile, Telangana on Wednesday reported 1,764 new cases and the total cases went up to 58,908. As many as 12 persons succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours. The death toll stood at 492. Currently, there are 14,993 active coronavirus cases in the state with the recovery of 842 persons on Wednesday.