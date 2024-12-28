Army Gurukul College crosses district border

Bibinagar (Yadadri-Bhongir): Serious concerns are being raised over the relocation of the Gurukul Army Women’s Degree College, a prestigious institution of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. This college, the only one of its kind in the State, was sanctioned for the district and was set up in 2018 in a building in Lakshmidevigudem village of Bibinagar Mandal.

After operating there for seven years, the college has suddenly been shifted outside the district as the agreement with the management of the original college building came to an end. Additionally, the building owner was pressured to vacate it to establish an international school. In response, efforts were made to shift the college to another location within Bibinagar Mandal.

Notably, the government had been paying a monthly rent of Rs 5.66 lakhs for the old building. After the agreement expired, a new building in Annampatla village within the mandal’s limits was approved five months ago. This vacant building, previously used for an agricultural college, was selected, and the District Collector approved it. The rent for this building was fixed at over Rs 8 lakh, and the building owner spent Rs 50 lakhs on renovations, adding facilities such as washrooms and other amenities required for students.

However, there was a sudden change. Reports suggest that the current principal of the college, Nirupa, who previously served as the Gurukul Joint Secretary, had inspected the Annampatla building and approved it as suitable. However, despite this, the same principal is now claiming that the building is unsuitable, raising questions about ulterior motives. Critics allege that the college was shifted to another location favourable to certain interests.

The land for constructing a permanent Gurukul Army Women’s College building had previously been identified in Thokkapur village of Bhongir Mandal by the district collector and other officials. However, due to a lack of funds, the college continued to operate from a rented building. Reportedly, the college was shifted to Princeton Engineering College in Ghatkesar Mandal of Medchal district, without obtaining approval from the Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district collector.

Although the college principal claims that the relocation is temporary and that the college will be moved back to Annampatla once pending painting work is completed, locals suspect otherwise. They fear that the college, which was sanctioned for their district, has been permanently relocated.

Since the college was shifted to the campus of three Gurukul colleges under the Osmania University jurisdiction, concerns have arisen that the Gurukul Army Women’s Degree College, currently affiliated with Mahatma Gandhi University, may be merged into Osmania University.

Moreover, the new college building lacks basic amenities. For 338 students, there are only 20 washrooms, creating significant inconvenience since December 14. The previous building in Annampatla was more spacious and better equipped but pending painting work has delayed its use. Locals demand that the college, which was sanctioned for Yadadri Bhongiri, remain in the district permanently. Doubts persist, and students continue to face difficulties at the temporary location.