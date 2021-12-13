  • Menu
Army jawan from Telangana goes missing

An Army jawan from Telangana reportedly went missing from December 5, according to his family members.

Going into details, Sai Kiran Reddy, a native of Pothireddypalli of Cheryal mandal in Siddipet joined in the Indian army six months ago and visited his parents -- Patel Reddy and Vijaya three weeks ago. On December 5, he left for Punjab, lastly speaking to his parents from Hyderabad airport. Later, Sai Kiran Reddy did not contact with his parents and his mobile phone was also said to have turned off from the day.

The Army jawan's parents are worried about his son's whereabouts who also contacted the army officials in Punjab and found that their son has not returned to his job. The city police registered a zero FIR case and contacted the police officials in Delhi who transferred the case.

