Army Wives’ Welfare Association Day celebrated by HQ Telangana and Andhra Sub Area

Hyderabad: Major General Rakesh Manocha, Sena Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, General Officer Commanding (GOC) Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA) and Mrs Poonam Manocha, Chairperson, Family Welfare Organisation (FWO), TASA interacted with Veer Naris from Vijayawada on Friday, as part of the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) Day Celebrations. Taneti Vanitha, Minister of Home Affairs, Disaster Management and Sainik Welfare, Government of Andhra Pradesh along with Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, Mayor of Vijayawada graced the occasion.





Home Minister felicitated the Veer Naris and expressed her gratitude to the Veer Naris for their contribution and assured all possible help from her department in addressing their grievances. Director Rajya Sainik Board Brigadier V Venkat Reddy, VSM educated them about the various schemes run by the Govt of Andhra Pradesh and its benefits. A help desk was established by the Veteran Cell of TASA for benefit of Veer Naris.































