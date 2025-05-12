Arrangements complete for POLYCET

Nagarkurnool: Arrangements complete for POLYCETAll necessary arrangements for the POLYCET-2025 entrance exam have been completed in the district, according to District POLYCET Convener Madan Mohan. He stated that nine exam centres have been set up across the district, including eight in Nagarkurnool town and one in Palem, Bijinapally Mandal.

A total of 2,805 students will be taking the exam on May 13, out of which 1,354 are boys and the rest are girls — indicating a higher number of girl candidates. All exam centers have been linked with GPS, he said.

Students are advised to visit their exam centres two days in advance. Candidates must bring their hall ticket, HB pencil, blue or black pen, and eraser. They are also advised to arrive at the centre at least two hours before the exam begins.