Arrangements made for Ganesh idol immersion in Hyderabad: Talasani

All arrangements have been made for the Ganesh idol immersion in Hyderabad, said minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav. "The government has geared up for the Ganesh idol immersion as all the arrangements have been completed with the co-ordination of all the departments," the minister said.

He further said that immersion of Khairatabad Ganesh will be done at crane no. 5 and assured to complete the immersion process as soon as possible. Talasani also said that all those who are participating in the immersion procession will be given masks. The minister also said a Whatsapp group has been created for the co-ordination of all the departments.

"Around 19,000 policemen have been deployed for the Ganesh immersion of which 7,000 have been posted from various districts and around 8,700 sanitation staff will also take part in the immersion procession," the minister said adding that around 40,000 idols will be immersed tomorrow.

Talasani said that as many as 40 cranes have been made available to immerse the idols along with four additional cranes. Life jackets, boats were also arranged along with 40 expert swimmers.