Arrangements on for CM KCR's public meeting in Huzurabad on Aug 16

Arrangements are underway for the public meeting of the TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday in Huzurabad. The ruling party is giving high priority to the Huzurabad by-election, starting the campaign before the announcement of the election schedule. Some ministers had already toured in the constituency to woo the voters.



Even as the party chief K Chandrasekhar Rao stepped forward to hold a public meeting and announced various schemes. After the election campaign, the CM is said to be touring in all the districts and a plan is also being prepared.



To oversee the arrangements, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and minister Harish Rao flew down to Karimnagar. After the inspection, the minister will convene a meeting with the district collector and other officials. The meeting is called to discuss about the arrangements and dalit bandhu scheme.

