  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Arrangements on for CM KCR's public meeting in Huzurabad on Aug 16

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao
x

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Highlights

  • CM KCR public meeting in Huzurabad on August 16.
  • To oversee the arrangements, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and minister Harish Rao flew down to Karimnagar.

Arrangements are underway for the public meeting of the TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday in Huzurabad. The ruling party is giving high priority to the Huzurabad by-election, starting the campaign before the announcement of the election schedule. Some ministers had already toured in the constituency to woo the voters.

Even as the party chief K Chandrasekhar Rao stepped forward to hold a public meeting and announced various schemes. After the election campaign, the CM is said to be touring in all the districts and a plan is also being prepared.

To oversee the arrangements, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and minister Harish Rao flew down to Karimnagar. After the inspection, the minister will convene a meeting with the district collector and other officials. The meeting is called to discuss about the arrangements and dalit bandhu scheme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X