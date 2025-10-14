Live
Aruna assures Aiza becoming Assembly constituency
Push for Gadwal as Parliamentary constituency gains momentum
Mahabubnagar: A significant political push is building up in Aiza, as leaders from various political parties jointly submitted a memorandum to DK Aruna, Member of Parliament, Mahabubnagar, demanding the formation of Aiza as a new Assembly Constituency and Gadwal as a separate Parliamentary Constituency under Palamuru region.
Responding to their appeal of all party members from Gadwal, Aruna gave assurance that the chances of Aiza becoming an Assembly Constituency are high, and she would work decisively to make it a reality. She also explained that a similar proposal had already been placed before the government earlier and expressed confidence that the demand could be fulfilled soon.
Highlighting the administrative challenges, she said the Nagarkurnool Parliamentary Constituency currently covers a vast area stretching from Achampet to Aiza, making it difficult for MPs to connect with people across the region and address their concerns effectively.
She noted that unlike Hyderabad constituencies, which are compact with higher population density, Nagarkurnool’s geography poses governance difficulties. Aruna added that reorganizing the constituencies and carving out Gadwal as a separate parliamentary seat by merging a few segments from Mahabubnagar could be a practical solution. She assured the leaders that she would take the proposal to the government and push for its approval.
The delegation included district youth leader Snigdha Reddy, district president Ram Anjaneyulu, BRS state leader Nagar Doddi Venkata Ramulu, Aiza All-Party Committee president Sakali Anjaneyulu, and others.