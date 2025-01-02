  • Menu
Aruna offers prayers at Maldakal temple

Marking the commencement of New Year celebrations on Wednesday, Mahbubnagar MP DK Aruna visited the Sri Swayambhu Lakshmi Venkateshwara Swamy Temple

Mahabubnagar: Marking the commencement of New Year celebrations on Wednesday, Mahbubnagar MP DK Aruna visited the Sri Swayambhu Lakshmi Venkateshwara Swamy Temple in Mal-dakal mandal and extended her wishes for the well-being and prosperity of the district’s people in 2025.

During her visit, temple chairman Patwari Prahlad Rao along with priests, welcomed DK Aruna with a tradition-al poornakumbham. The MP performed special rituals and of-fered prayers to the deity.

Following the ceremony, the temple authorities honored DK Aruna with a sacred cloth (shesha vastram) and presented her with a historical book detailing the temple’s legacy.

Speaking to the gathering, DK Aruna expressed her hopes for a joyful and prosperous year ahead, particularly for farmers and the general populace.

Prominent BJP leaders, including Madhusudhan Reddy, BJP district president Palavai Ramudu, Kishan Morcha President Mallem Doddi Venkateshwara Reddy, Ramanjaneyulu, Mir-japuram Ramachandra Reddy, Tirupati Reddy, and party workers, were present.

