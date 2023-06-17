Arvind Kumar receives Green Apple Awards for Telangana in London

London/Hyderabad: On behalf of the Government of Telangana, Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development has received the prestigious "Green Apple Awards"

The award ceremony took place at the distinguished St. Paul's Cathedral, London on June 16.

Telangana won five ‘Green Apple Awards’ for ‘International Beautiful Buildings’ from London-based independent non-profit ‘The Green Organization’.

The awards include Mozzam-Jahi Market (in the Heritage category – for the excellent restoration and reuse, Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge (in the Bridge category for the unique design), Dr B R Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat Building (in the aesthetically designed Office/workspace building category), Integrated Command Control Centre of the state police (in the unique Office category), Yadagirigutta Temple (in the excellent Religious structures category). It is for the very first time that any building/structures from India are being awarded the prestigious Green Apple awards and Telangana gets the honour of receiving all five awards.

State MA&UD Secretary Arvind Kumar said that the department with support from the National Institute of Urban Management (NIUM), applied for the ‘International Green Apple Awards for Beautiful Buildings’ award under the Urban & Real Estate Sector, on behalf of the State Government of Telangana. The official said that it is a proud moment that State received the best awards this year from UK-based organisation. The awards ceremony is scheduled to be held on June 16 at London and Arvind Kumar will receive these awards on behalf of the Government of Telangana.





