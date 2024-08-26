Asad’s poser to HYDRA, ‘will you demolish govt office too’

Hyderabad: Pointing out that some of the government buildings were in the Full Tank Level (FTL) areas, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi asked whether the government would demolish them. He raised questions at the GHMC office, Necklace Road, and Golf Court in Golconda and asked HYDRAA officials to visit those places.

Asaduddin Owaisi asked on Sunday if the Congress government would demolish government offices built at Hussain Sagar. Asad recalled that the current Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is also constructed on a water body. Asad recounted, "We used to take a double-decker bus to Hyderabad Public School. I remember seeing a water body where the GHMC office now stands. Necklace Road is on the FTL; it should be removed."

“Will you do that? It is on the FTL; you should do it. Who is stopping you?" he asked. Adding to the list, Asad said that the Government of India building, the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), is also on the Himyat Sagar and asked to remove it. Further recalling Nizam times, Asad Owaisi said that FTL was nothing but what Nizams used to demarcate the border of the lakes then. Owaisi stated, "We will bring this to the Mayor's attention, and now the government has to address it."