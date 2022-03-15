Asaduddin Owaisi reacts over Karnataka HC verdict on Hijab

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi strongly reacted over the verdict of Karnataka high court on Hijab. Asaduddin termed it as a suspension of freedom of religion, culture, speech and expression and added that the court's order is forcing the girl students to choose between education and Allah commands.



In a series of tweets, Asaduddin said that it is Allah's command to be educated for Muslims while following his strictures. "Now, the government is forcing girls to choose. So far judiciary has declared masjids, keeping a beard & now hijab as non-essential. What is left of free expression of beliefs?," he asked.



"I disagree with Karnataka high court's judgement on hijab. It is my right to disagree with the judgement and I hope that petitioners appeal before the Supreme Court," he tweeted.



Asad also hoped the court's judgement will not be used to legitimise harassment of hijab wearing women. "One can only hope and eventually be disappointed when this starts happening to hijab wearing women in banks, hospitals, public transport etc," another tweet reads.

