Asha worker killed in road accident, four others injured
Highlights
Nagarkurnool: Asha activist Anasuya (45) from Peddapur village died on the spot after an auto overturned on the outskirts of Naganool village in Nagar Kurnool district center, leaving a shadow of tragedy in the village. On the other hand, four persons traveling in the auto were injured and were shifted to Nagar Kurnool District General Hospital for treatment. NagarKurnool SI Govardhan has registered a case and is investigating the matter, he said
