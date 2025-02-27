Asifabad all set for polling for MLC polls today

Asifabad: The Elections Commission all prepared for the conduct of polling for Teachers and Graduates MLC elections to be held on Thursday(February 27).

Election materials were distributed to the election staff at the Collectorate on Wednesday. here are a total of 6, 607 voters in Asifabad and Khagaj Nagar divisions, including 6,137 graduates and 470 teachers. There are 19 POs, 87 OPOs and 17 micro observers for election duties.

A total of 250 people are deployed on the election duties. Collector Venkatesh Dhotre said that measures are being taken in coordination with the officials and staff to make the polling process efficient in the district.

Meanwhile, District Election Officer and Collector Venkatesh Dhotre said in a statement that whosoever eligible should exercise their right to vote in the election polling for Teachers and Graduates of Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar constituencies to be held on Thursday. He said that the polling day(February 27) will be a paid holiday for the offices and institutions that have set up polling centers in the district, and a holiday has been announced for government schools and institutions that have set up polling centers in the district on 27th of this month, he said.











