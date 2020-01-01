Asifabad: SP Malla Reddy celebrates New Year with officials

Asifabad: Superintendent of Police Mallareddy celebrated the New Year and greeted the police officers in Kumram Bheem Asifabad on Wednesday.



Addressing on the occasion, the SP said that during the past year the police department saw many new developments. It used sophisticated technology, but it also contributes to showcasing the full range of staff commitment, he said. On the occasion of New Year, he called upon the district police at all levels to go ahead with the goal setting.

Additional SP Sudhendra, Suresh, DSPs Satyanarayana, Laxminarsimha Swamy, SB Inspector Anil, DCRB Inspector Sridhar, IT core Inspector Satyanaryana and others were present.