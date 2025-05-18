  • Menu
ASP unveils TWJF conference poster

ASP unveils TWJF conference poster
Highlights

Bhadrachalam: Local ASP Vikram Kumar Singh said that the role of journalists is crucial in the well-being of the society. On Saturday, he unveiled the...

Bhadrachalam: Local ASP Vikram Kumar Singh said that the role of journalists is crucial in the well-being of the society.

On Saturday, he unveiled the posters of the Telangana Working Journalists Federation Bhadradri Kothagudem District Third Conference, which is scheduled from June 13 to 15. Union leaders were also present on this occasion at the Bhadrachalam ASP office where the poster was unveiled.

