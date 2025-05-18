ASP unveils TWJF conference poster

Bhadrachalam: Local ASP Vikram Kumar Singh said that the role of journalists is crucial in the well-being of the society.

On Saturday, he unveiled the posters of the Telangana Working Journalists Federation Bhadradri Kothagudem District Third Conference, which is scheduled from June 13 to 15. Union leaders were also present on this occasion at the Bhadrachalam ASP office where the poster was unveiled.