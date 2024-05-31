Aspirants rev up jockeying for cushy nominated posts

Hyderabad: With less than a week before the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is lifted, hectic lobbying for nominated posts has begun. The aspirants include not only some former legislators and parliamentarians, but a few of the present MLAs who are aiming for plum positions.



According to party sources, numerous aspirants on Thursday morning made a beeline at the residence of Vem Narender Reddy, advisor to Chief Minister for pushing their candidature. However, he placed the entire onus on the ministers and urged the party leaders that the proper channel would be via the ministers for concerned departments and in-charges of districts. “Not only former MLAs and MPs, but some present MLAs also are aspiring to get those positions. At least two to three such cases have come to light. As scores of aspirants are flocking to the residence of Vem Narender, he is passing on the buck to the ministers. If these MLAs, former MLAs and MPs who are already enjoying power are handed over the position of chairpersons of these corporations, leaders like us who have been tirelessly working for decades for the party will be deprived,” felt a former sarpanch and an aspirant.

The chairpersons of various corporations who were nominated in March this year will be taking charge within days after the MCC is lifted. Preparations are afoot for handing over responsibilities of 37 Congress leaders who have been conferred the position, besides the five who have already assumed office before the Code came into force.

The individual Government Orders which should have been released as part of fulfilling the responsibilities are likely to be issued within a day or two after MCC is lifted in the State. “All those who were listed in the nominated posts are eagerly waiting for the orders. The file remains at the General Administration Department and once the MCC is lifted, we are expecting the orders,” said a chairman of one of the corporations.

Over a dozen posts of corporation and commission chairpersons are likely to be filled besides passing of GOs of the already announced for 37 posts, once the poll code is lifted. Since Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will take the last call on deciding which post should be given to whom, the eligibility list has already been forwarded to him by DCC presidents and ministers. Some 10 to 15 names on an average have been forwarded from esrtwhile districts. The list is made depending on the seniority, socio-political equations and other factors that are being taken into consideration. The aspirants include defectors from BRS and BJP who have joined recently and were promised the positions under nominated posts.