Aspiring to Soar: Runway remains elusive for women in aviation sector

Hyderabad: In his opening speech at Wings India 2024 on Wednesday, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia highlighted the substantial increase in the issuance of commercial pilot licences (CPLs) in the country over the past two years. In 2023 alone, the number surpassed 1,622 CPLs. Notably, over 18 per cent of the CPLs granted in 2023 were awarded to women. However, it remains meagre, and there is a clarion call for an increase in the number of CPLS in civil aviation in the country by women pilots as the industry continues to be dominated by men.

At a session on ‘Women in Aviation’ during the Wings India 2024, Philip Cummings, Deputy Minister Counsellor (Economic Affairs), the Embassy of the United States of America (USA), said that in India, the percentage of women commercial pilots is higher than in the US.

However, women within the sector argue that these numbers are insufficient. They unanimously assert that the situation remains far from satisfactory, especially when considering the increasing demand for pilots in India. In comparison, the representation of women in helicopter piloting is minimal, accounting for merely 2–3 per cent.

Kiran Jain, COO, Noida International Airport, one of the panellists at the session said, “I don’t feel comfortable about numbers; they are still dismal. We all carry the burdens of generations." Similar sentiments were echoed by Ashima Mendiratta, Manager Ops (Coord), NR, Pawan Hans Ltd, who said, "The helicopter industry in India is dominated by ex-defence pilots. Only 2–3 per cent are women.”

Anju Madeka, CEO, Durgapur airport, pointed out, “When discussing aviation, the focus tends to gravitate towards pilots; however, having managed an airport, I can attest that the role involves handling an entirely different set of challenges. The job profile comes with its own unique demands and complexities, distinct from the experiences of those in the cockpit,” she said.

Inherit the strengths of women that can be leveraged in the aviation sector, and for this, equipping women with professional skills is important, was the opinion of all present. A call was made for rolling out mentorship and sponsorship programmes.

The unanimous consensus among those present was the recognition of the inherent strengths that women bring to the aviation sector. It was emphasised that leveraging these strengths requires equipping women with professional skills. Consequently, a collective call was made for the implementation of mentorship and sponsorship programmes to support and nurture women in the field, fostering their growth and success.

Drone Technology-Flight to the Future: Industry Experts

Across the world, drones are transforming the way we work, serving as crucial tools in various applications. In Arunachal Pradesh, drones are facilitating the delivery of medicines, bridging gaps in remote areas, and ensuring healthcare accessibility. The drone technologies are uplifting the lives of farmers, introducing innovative approaches to cultivation and sustainability.

The NAMO Drone Didi scheme empowers women, making them integral stakeholders in local farming supply chains. From aiding police stations to delivering crucial medicines, drones are making a tangible impact on various sectors. They will revolutionise cities, transport, and the environment.