Assembly adjourned sine die

After a week of heated debates and discussions on various issues, Speaker G Prasad Kumar adjourned the Assembly sine die on Saturday.
Hyderabad: After a week of heated debates and discussions on various issues, Speaker G Prasad Kumar adjourned the Assembly sine die on Saturday. Addressing the media persons on the Assembly premises, the Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu said during the last seven days, short discussions were held on outstanding liabilities, tourism policy, on amenities in gurukuls, State finances and on concluding day on Rythu Bharosa. He also informed that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had also given a statement on Telangana Talli on December 9.
The Assembly worked for 37.44 hours, eight bills were passed and discussions were held on a few issues. While the Legislative Council worked for 28.3 hours and members filed 38 questions.
