Live
- Welspun Living Joins Reuters VISION 2045 Campaign to Drive Sustainable Change by Making India the Sustainable Loom for the World
- Melbat and Siechem Madurai Panthers cricket team announce extension of sponsorship agreement
- Allu Sirish’s ‘Buddy’ team reduces ticket prices in AP,TG
- ‘The Raja Saab’ glimpse: All eyes on the look of Prabhas
- Dhanush’s 50th film ‘Raayan’ achieves record-breaking opening weekend
- Minister Parthasarathy releases water from Tammileru reservoir
- ‘Mr Bachchan’ teaser promises high-octane entertainment
- Pasumarthi Kameswara Sarma passes away
- Chandrababu to review on transport dept. to discuss on Free Bus Travel for Women in AP
- Redmi Pad Pro 5G and SE 4G Launch Today: How to Watch Live, Features and More
Just In
Assembly Session continues on fifth day with discussion on budget
Highlights
The fifth day of the Telangana Assembly session commenced today at 10 am, with a focused debate on the state budget taking center stage.
The fifth day of the Telangana Assembly session commenced today at 10 am, with a focused debate on the state budget taking center stage. The anticipated discussion will cover issues across 19 departments following the Congress government's recent budget presentation in the Assembly.
In an effort to prioritize detailed conversations on the budget, the usual question and answer program has been canceled for both houses, allowing members to delve directly into budget discussions.
Following the initial budget proposal by the Congress government on Thursday, the general debate on the budget kicked off on Saturday, with war of words between the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Congress party over fiscal policies and allocations.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS