Assembly Session continues on fifth day with discussion on budget
The fifth day of the Telangana Assembly session commenced today at 10 am, with a focused debate on the state budget taking center stage. The anticipated discussion will cover issues across 19 departments following the Congress government's recent budget presentation in the Assembly.

In an effort to prioritize detailed conversations on the budget, the usual question and answer program has been canceled for both houses, allowing members to delve directly into budget discussions.

Following the initial budget proposal by the Congress government on Thursday, the general debate on the budget kicked off on Saturday, with war of words between the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Congress party over fiscal policies and allocations.

