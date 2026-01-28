Flower show is going to be a major attraction

Visakhapatnam: The flower show organised as part of the Visakha Utsav will be a major attraction for visitors, said VMRDA Chairman MV Pranav Gopal.

Inspecting the arrangements made for the three-day-long flower show at VMRDA Central Park on Tuesday, the Chairman said that a large number of visitors are expected to witness the flower show, which is being organised in a prestigious manner by the state government.

He instructed the officials to ensure that all necessary arrangements are completed so that visitors do not face any inconvenience.

During the inspection, he reviewed various rare species of flowers specially brought from Bengaluru, Kolkata, and other states, along with attractive floral decorations and theme-based designs.

Pranav Gopal directed officials to ensure that quality and novelty reflect in the arrangements.

Emphasising visitor safety, Pranav Gopal instructed that high priority be given to crowd management, parking facilities, drinking water, toilets, and fire safety measures.

He also stressed the need to make special arrangements to ensure the comfort of children, senior citizens, and women visiting the flower show.

He suggested that the flower show should adopt the theme ‘Swachh Andhra – Swarnandhra’ (Clean Andhra – Golden Andhra) and convey messages related to environmental protection, cleanliness and green development to the public.

Joint Commissioner K Ramesh, chief engineer Vinay Kumar, chief accounts officer Hari Prasad, in-charge DFO Varun Karthik, and other officials were present during the inspection.