Assembly sessions to resume from today

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Assembly sessions will resume from Thursday.

The first session of the Telangana Assembly, which begun on December 9 with the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected MLAs, will elect the new Speaker on Thursday.

Senior Congress MLA Gaddam Prasad Kumar was the lone person who filed his nominations for the post of Telangana Assembly Speaker.

Kumar’s election as the Speaker may be a formality as no candidate from the Opposition parties has filed the nomination papers for the post of Speaker.

AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, who was appointed as the pro-tem Speaker, will handle the House till the new Speaker is announced.

The number of days of conducting Assembly sessions will be decided in the BAC meeting. According to the information received so far, Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundarajan will address both the Houses on December 15. A motion of thanks for the Governor’s speech will be discussed separately in the Legislative Assembly and the Council on December 16. There are possibilities of holding Assembly sessions on December 17 as well.