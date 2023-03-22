Atmeeya Sammelanam will strengthen party: Edu Min

Minister of Education Sabitha Indra Reddy stated that on the instructions of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, party Atmeeya Sammelanam programmes are being organised at all levels in RangaReddy district. She mentioned that theyplay a key role in strengthening the BRS party.

RangaReddy District MLAs, MLCs, and other public representatives organized a party Atmiya Sammelanam meeting on Tuesday at SRY Garden in Meerpet.

On the occasion, she said that the rank and file of the party should come together and work for strengthening it.

She said that our government's schemes should be widely publicised, and the opposition's criticisms should be deflected everywhere.

People of the country are attracted towards the Telangana State administration today as we are moving forward with the slogan of Ab Ki Bar Kisan Sarkar. The minister said that the party is very strong in the RangaReddy district and it should go to the people to strengthen it further. District party president & Ibrahimpatnam MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy, Government Whip & Serilingampally MLA Gandhi, Musi River Board Chairman & LB Nagar MLA Sudhir Reddy, MLAs Prakash Goud, Anjaiah Yadav, Jaipal Yadav, ZP Chairperson Anita Reddy, MLCs Patnam Mahender Reddy, Surabhi Vanidevi, Dayanand, Ramana, party leaders Aayachitham Sridhar, Uppala Srinivas Gupta, Lakshmi Narayana, District Library Corporation Chairman SattuVenkataramana Reddy, and others were present.