Attack on media: Take action against Mohan Babu, demand journalists

Adilabad: All journalists strongly condemned the attack on video journalists & reporters at Mohan Babu’s house in Hyderabad on Tuesday evening.

They took out a protest demonstration wearing black badges in the Adilabad district headquarters on Wednesday. On this occasion, TUWJ district president Beta Ramesh said, “ we consider it an inhuman act to incite attacks while moving around like a gentleman in society. Mohan Babu, how do we know about the panchayat held at your house? Isn’t it because of the leak you give? Mohan Babu you attacked on the media representatives who came to cover the news at your house. We consider it a proof of your arrogance and your depravity. We consider it an uncivilised act to incite attacks and injure journalists when they come to take your opinion as part of their duty.”

District Collector Rajarshi Shah submitted a memorandum to Adilabad DSP on behalf of the journalists at the request of the TUWJ State committee. The Journalists Association strongly condemned the attack. Mohan Babu should immediately apologise publicly to the journalists and a case of attempt to murder should be registered against Mohan Babu and the accused who attacked them in the presence of the police under Section 19 A of the Constitution, the journalists demanded. This incident has once again proved that the safety of journalists is not assured. Government officials should respond to this. The attackers should be severely punished, the District Collector and DSP were informed.

Mohan Babu’s attack on journalists is a heinous act

Journalists are strongly condemning Mohan Babu’s attack on media representatives who went to cover the controversies taking place at the house of film actor Mohan Babu. On Wednesday, a petition was submitted to the Tahsildar’s office under the auspices of the Boath Press Club, demanding action against Mohan Babu in protest against the attack on journalists. Speaking on the occasion, Press Club president Sudi Naresh said that the attack on media representatives who work for the people and convey the facts is a heinous act.

They demanded that the incident of attack on journalists on duty be taken as a suo motu and action be taken against the attackers. Press Club members participated in the programme.