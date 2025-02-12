Attack on temple priest condemned

Karimnagar: Telangana State Temples Association JAC co-chairman Upadyayula Chandrashekhar condemned the attack on Chilkur Balaji temple priest CS Rangarajan. In a statement on Tuesday, Chandrashekhar said that the attack on Chilkur Balaji Temple priest CS Rangarajan for denying the collection of donations to Rama Rajyam crganisation is condemnable.

The priest was beaten and injured by a group of people belonging to the organisation on Monday. He demanded the government to strict action against the accused and said that priests promote dharma and help people to lead a disciplined life, So he added that there’s a need to protect them.