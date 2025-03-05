Attempted Arson at Bhadrachalam Area Hospital Sparks Security Concerns

Bhadrachalam, Bhadradri Kothagudem: A security scare gripped the Bhadrachalam Area Hospital after an unidentified individual attempted to set fire to the hospital superintendent’s chamber late on Tuesday night. Fortunately, no one was inside the chamber at the time, but the incident has raised serious concerns about safety on the hospital premises.

The attempt, which was caught on the hospital's CCTV cameras, showed the miscreant using a flammable substance to ignite the entrance door of the locked chamber. While the fire was not extensive, it partially damaged the door before being brought under control.

The incident has left hospital staff and patients unsettled, prompting authorities to step up security measures. The Bhadrachalam police have registered a case and are currently analysing the CCTV footage to identify the suspect and ascertain the motive behind the act.

With healthcare facilities playing a crucial role in public welfare, the attack has sparked concerns over the need for stricter security measures in government hospitals. Authorities are expected to review safety protocols to prevent such incidents in the future.