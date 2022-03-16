Auction of govt plots evokes good response

Nalgonda: The direct auction of Rajiv Swagruha Corporation (Sri Valli Township) plots in Yellareddy Guda village of Narketpally mandal in the district is getting good response.

On Tuesday, a live auction was held for residential plots under the auspices of district Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil at Udayaditya Bhavan located at the district Collectorate.

In the live auction of Rajiv Swagruha plots bidders secured 28 open plots in two sessions in the morning and in the afternoon.

Auction was conducted for 237 square to 503 square yard plots. The auction started with a minimum price of Rs 7,000 per square yard fixed by the government and bidders owned plots by increasing an increment of Rs 100 in auction,

Speaking on this occasion, the Collector informed that the government would layout and provide wide roads, drainage, drinking water and other facilities by December 22 as per the DTCP norms and the plots without any complications would be owned by them through auction. Those who wished to participate in the auction were asked to pay a DD of Rs 10,000 and take a token number to participate in the auction.

The district Collector's office is conducting a direct auction of up to 17 plots in Udayaditya Bhavan.

Auction will be held live every day from 9 am to 12 pm, and from 2 pm to 5 pm, he added.

He said the auctioneer along with another person would be allowed during the auction time, he added.

The Collector appealed to the people to take advantage of this rare opportunity by participating in the auction to be held on March 16, 17 in order to own clear title plots which have no implications in the auction process being conducted by the government very close to Nalgonda town. On day -1 of auction of plots on Monday, the bidders got 33 commercial plots and 12 residential plots in an auction conducted in the morning and evening in two sessions.

In this programme, Additional Collector ( Local Bodies) Rahul Shrama, HMDA EE Ramesh, HMDA revenue officer Bhiksha Pathi, Planning Officer Krishna Kumar and others participated.