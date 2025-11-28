Aurobindo Pharma donates Rs 2 crore for Hare Krishna Heritage Tower

Hyderabad: The Hare Krishna Movement, Hyderabad, received a major boost for its prestigious Hare Krishna Heritage Tower Project, as Aurobindo Pharma Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Aurobindo Pharma Limited, extended its support by contributing Rs 2 crore towards building Garuda Bhavan, which will promote Indian heritage, art, and culture.

The Hare Krishna Heritage Tower, poised to become the tallest cultural centre in India, continues to attract strong support from corporates and members of the community.

The cheque was formally presented by Aurobindo Pharma Limited and Aurobindo Pharma Foundation vice chairman and managing director K Nithyananda Reddy to Hare Krishna Heritage Tower vice president Kaunteya Dasa. This contribution signifies Aurobindo Pharma’s commitment to preserving India’s cultural ethos while promoting responsible and inclusive social development.

In their remarks, Nithyananda Reddy and Aurobindo Pharma Limited and Aurobindo Pharma Foundation Director P Sharath Chandra Reddy expressed admiration for the transformative vision of the Hare Krishna Heritage Tower and reaffirmed the company’s dedication to supporting initiatives that promote Indian heritage, art, culture, and overall societal well-being.