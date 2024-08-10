Aurum Equity Partners Unveils Plans for $400 Million AI-Powered Data Center in Hyderabad

Aurum Equity Partners, a renowned investment firm, has announced a substantial investment plan totaling $400 million (approximately ₹3,350 crores) to establish a cutting-edge, artificial intelligence-driven green data center in Hyderabad. The investment will be phased, marking a significant expansion from the firm's previous commitment of ₹400 crores announced last year.

During his tour in the United States of America, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, along with IT Industries Minister Sridhar Babu, met with Venkat Bussa, the CEO and Chairman of Aurum Equity. Following this discussion, the company revealed its ambitious expansion plans for Telangana.



The new project aims to create a state-of-the-art 100 MW AI-based data center that is expected to generate substantial employment opportunities in the region. Chief Minister Reddy expressed his enthusiasm for the establishment of the data center, emphasizing its potential to create vast job opportunities in Hyderabad.



Minister Sridhar Babu praised Aurum Equity's decision to invest in a new data center, noting that it will contribute to the ongoing growth of Hyderabad, which is rapidly emerging as a key data center hub.

Venkat Bussa highlighted the project's goal of narrowing the digital services gap between rural and urban areas. He expressed confidence that the advanced data center will enhance accessibility to essential government services, including e-service, e-payment, and e-education, for all citizens.

This significant investment by Aurum Equity Partners further solidifies Hyderabad’s position as a major player in the tech and data center landscape, promising a brighter future for both job seekers and service accessibility throughout the state.

