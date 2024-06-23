Authorities should be alert during monsoons--Kottagudem MLA Koonanneni

Advance measures should be taken in the inland areas. Bhadradrikottagudem//Kottagudem: * Kottagudem legislator MLA Koonanneni Sambasivarao* gave instructions to the authorities after examining the rain water that stopped on the main road of Vidyanagar Colony of Chunchupalli mandal.

The authorities are on alert as the rainy season is about to beginThe officials were ordered to stay and see where water does not stand. The panchayat called this o and ordered to drain the stopped rain water through drains.





Delete Edit

Similarly, he directed the authorities to take proactive measures and be vigilant in the surrounding areas of the town so that the people do not suffer and wherever there is a small problem, they should take the initiative to solve the problem. Vasireddy along with themMurali, Murthy, Panchayat staff.