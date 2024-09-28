Awareness on Rabies is Essential – Collector Badavath Santosh

NagarKurnool: Nagar Kurnool District Collector, Badavath Santosh said that emphasized the importance of widespread awareness about rabies prevention, as there is no cure for the disease.

On Saturday, in observance of World Zoonosis (Rabies) Day, a free rabies vaccination and awareness program was organized at the District Parishad High School in Kalwakurthy, where Collector Santosh was the chief guest. During the event, the Collector noted that rabies is one of the most dangerous diseases transmitted from animals to humans, and prevention is the only solution. He called upon authorities to raise awareness among pet dog owners about rabies prevention. He stressed that all pet owners must ensure their dogs are regularly vaccinated against rabies.

The Collector also advised students to avoid provoking or mistreating dogs, and if bitten, they should seek immediate medical attention. He educated students on how to protect themselves from dog bites and what steps to take if bitten.

The dangers of dog bites were explained to students through a PowerPoint presentation. In conjunction with World Heart Day, the Collector unveiled an awareness poster and informed students about the precautions needed to prevent heart strokes, with details provided by DMHO Swarajya Lakshmi. Earlier, the Collector inspected the midday meal kitchen at the Kalwakurthy District Parishad High School, instructing staff to ensure that the meals provided to students are both nutritious and tasty. He also expressed his hope that students study well and achieve great success in life. Additional Collector Deva Sahayam, Kalwakurthy Municipal Chairman Edma Satyam, District Veterinary Officer Dr. G.V. Ramesh, DMHO Swarajya Lakshmi, Kalwakurthy RDO Srinu, teachers, and students were among those who participated in the event.