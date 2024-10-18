Awareness on Value-Added Food Products for Farmers

Nagar Kurnool : On the fifth day of the National Service Scheme (NSS) camp held in Thoodukurthi village, Nagarkurnool Mandal, students from Palem Agricultural College participated in various activities. The day’s events began with a visit to the LV Prasad Eye Institute Hospital, where the students observed local healthcare services and interacted with patients to understand the eye problems faced by the rural population. They also inquired about the services provided by the eye hospital in the village.

In an effort to promote public health and awareness, the students educated farmers about the production of value-added food products. They demonstrated the preparation of pineapple juice and explained its benefits. Key topics such as the importance of value-added food products were discussed, followed by interactive sessions with the villagers.

As part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the students organized a cleanliness drive in the village. They cleaned the areas around the eye hospital by removing congress grass and weeds, emphasizing the importance of maintaining clean public spaces.

The camp activities were coordinated by Palem Agricultural College NSS Program Officers Dr. Eetela Satyanarayana and Dr. Sadhana, who guided the students throughout the program.







