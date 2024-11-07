Awareness Program in agricultural College on the Dangers of Drug Abuse for Youth

Nagar kurnool: An awareness program on drug abuse and its consequences was organized by the Swami Vivekananda Seva Brigade, in collaboration with the District Youth and Sports Department (My Bharat), at the Palem Agricultural College Auditorium in Nagar Kurnool district. The program focused on educating the youth about the harmful effects of drug use and how to avoid it.

The Chief Guest, Divisional Superintendent of Police (D.S.P) Burri Srinivas, addressed the gathering and stressed that drug addiction among youth for the sake of fun leads to a destroyed future. He highlighted that drug use is a criminal offense under the law and can lead to serious health problems and family difficulties. He assured that the police department would offer counseling to youth involved in drug use and encouraged them to read about the lives of great personalities to help them walk on the right path.

Associate Dean of the Agricultural College, Pushpavathi, also spoke at the event, emphasizing the importance of organizing such programs to help youth stay away from bad habits. She pointed out that drug and alcohol use destroy the futures of students and urged them to focus on their education and work hard to achieve success.

Officials from the District Police Department and the Excise Department provided information about the legal implications of drug use, including the cases and sections under which people can be prosecuted.

The event also featured the unveiling of a poster on drug eradication and a pledge-taking ceremony. The program saw the participation of various dignitaries, including Assistant Professor Satyanarayana, District Youth and Sports Officer Kota Naik, Nagar Kurnool CI Kanakayya, Bijnapally SI Srinivasulu, District Excise SI Chinna Ramulu, Seva Brigade President Shiv Kumar, teachers, and students.