Awareness Program on Handloom Technology Admissions Held in Gadwal

Gadwal: An awareness program on admissions for the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology for the academic year 2024-25 was organized at Haritha Hotel in the district, as announced by P. Govindayya, Assistant Director of the Handloom and Textile Department. The event was graced by the presence of T.S.C.O Special Officer Mr. Ratan Kumar from Hyderabad. It was attended by handloom association presidents and master weavers from Gadwal and Wanaparthy districts.

P. Govindayya informed that 60 seats have been allocated statewide for the three-year Diploma in Handloom Technology course at Potti Sreeramulu University in Hyderabad. He also mentioned that campus selection for job placement would be conducted during the third year of the course. Students who have passed the 10th grade can apply for the course until August 31st. The state government will provide a monthly stipend of ₹2,500 to the enrolled students. The annual college fee is ₹4,050, and hostel facilities are available. Upon completion of the course, students will be eligible for various job opportunities.