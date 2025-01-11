"Awareness Program on Road Safety for Auto Drivers Held in Aija Town".

Gadwal : As part of the National Road Safety Week celebrations, an awareness program was conducted for auto drivers at Sri Venkateswara Function Hall in Aija town today at 12:00 PM. The session focused on educating participants about the precautions to be taken to prevent road accidents and the importance of adhering to road safety regulations.

During the event, SI of Aija highlighted the critical role of road safety in saving lives and reducing accidents. The program aimed to create comprehensive awareness among auto drivers about responsible driving practices and compliance with traffic rules. Participants were actively engaged and encouraged to adopt safe driving habits to ensure a secure road environment.















