Awareness Progs On Bhu Bharati Held

For land succession matters, a 30-day period has been set for quick resolution. Under the Act, facilities for registration and mutation on the same day have been made available. Additionally, each landholding will receive a unique Bhudhaar ID

Mahabubnagar: In a major boost to resolving long-pending land issues, Jadcherla MLA Anirudh Reddy has hailed the newly launched Bhu Bharati Act (Land Rights Record Act - 2025) as a game-changer for farmers across the state. Participating as the chief guest at an awareness programme held at Chandra Garden in Jadcherla on Thursday, the MLA said the Act would bring long-awaited relief to poor farmers grappling with land disputes. Speaking at the event, Anirudh Reddy said the State government, under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, brought the Act after in-depth consultations with legal experts and revenue officials.

“This Act will ensure that farmers no longer have to run from office to office. Instead, revenue officials will come to the villages to resolve issues,” he said. He also shared his personal experience with the Dharani system, which failed to protect the rights of genuine buyers. “Even my mother and I faced issues with Dharani. Fake registrations and flawed entries caused major problems,” he revealed. He asserted that the Bhu Bharati ROR Act was designed to correct these flaws.

District Collector Viziyendira Boyi, who also addressed the gathering, announced that the Act officially came into force on April 14, marking Ambedkar Jayanti. She emphasised the importance of spreading awareness, as 90% of grievances received during Prajavani sessions relate to land issues. The Act introduces the ‘Bhoodhaar Card’—a unique ID for every land parcel, akin to Aadhaar for citizens.

It also brings a two-tier appeal system, allowing unresolved cases to move from Tehsildar to RDO to Collector, and finally, the Land Tribunal. Noted legal expert Bhoomi Sunil, who helped draft the Act, described it as ‘a legislation built to last for generations.’ He revealed that 25 lakh farmers in Telangana face some form of land issue, and this Act could benefit over 30 lakh people.

From June 2 to August 17, revenue officials will conduct village-level land grievance redressal camps. With over 6,000 licensed surveyors soon to be deployed, Telangana’s land management system is set for a revolutionary transformation.