Awareness rallies on sickle cell anemia disease in all Anganwadi Centers under the auspices of Women and Child Welfare Department

Badradri kothagudem district : On the orders of District Collector Mr. Jitesh V Patil, IAS today awareness rallies on sickle cell anemia disease were organized under the supervision of Women and Child Welfare Department in all Anganwadi Centers. Sickle cell anemia is a disease in our body. He informed that it shows an effect on the hemoglobin by which the hemoglobin decreases and anemia occurs and the man becomes lethargic, without resistance to disease and is affected by many diseases such as heart pain, paralysis, blood clots, beauty, gallstones, pregnancy problems, organ damage and other diseases.





Therefore, the medical and health department is ready to make everyone undergo sickle cell anemia testsAll the people were made aware that there is. In this program the district welfare officer Ms. Velpula Witsya, CDPOs, supervisors, Anganwadi teachers, health visitors, ANMs and Ashas of all the projects participated in the program and actively campaigned to prevent sickle cell anemia.























