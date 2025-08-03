Awareness Run for Organ Donation Held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: An awareness run aimed at promoting organ donation took place on Necklace Road in Hyderabad, organised collaboratively by Mohan Foundation, Global Event Entertainment, Bank of India, and Nippon Express. The event featured both 10K and 5K runs that commenced from Sanjeevaiah Park, with representatives from the Mohan Foundation officially flagging off the races.

Residents of the city participated with great enthusiasm, demonstrating their support for this vital cause. BJP MP Etala Rajender was present at the event, where he spoke about the significance of organ donation and its impact on saving lives.



