Awareness should be raised among people about insect borne diseases - Additional Director Dr. Amar Singh Naik

Nagarkurnool: Today, an awareness program was organized for the medical officers and supervisory staff of all primary health centers in the district on insect-borne diseases organized under the auspices of the district medical and health department in the conference hall of Nagar Kurnool district collectorate premises, Telangana State Malaria Additional Director Dr. Amar Singh was present and on this occasion he said that there should be wide awareness among the people about insect borne diseases and advised the medical officers to the monitoring staff that many diseases such as dengue, malaria, pilaria and chicken pox are spread due to mosquito bites and to sensitize the people to eradicate them.

In order to control the diseases spread by mosquitoes, it is recommended that everyone should keep the environment clean, keep water in the house, keep dry for one day a week, use mosquito nets to prevent mosquito bites, and spread awareness among the people about the use of mosquito nets.District medical officer K. Sudhakar Lal said.

Explaining the precautions to avoid getting infected with insect borne diseases, he suggested that people should be made aware that malaria, dengue etc. tests and medicines are available for everyone who needs them. DM&HO K. Sudhakar Lal, Deputy Director Venkatesh, Entomologist Saidulu, Deputy D.M.H. O. Dr. Venkat Das, Dr. Bima Naik, Program Officer Dr. Dr. Ravi Kumar Naik, District Malaria Officer. Tara Singh, Dr. Pradeep, Assistant Malaria Officer Arr. Srinivasulu, medical officers and supervisory officers of all primary health centers in the district participated.





