Awareness Training Program Held for International Day of the Deaf in Jogulamba Gadwal

Gadwal: On the occasion of International Sign Languages Day (September 23, 2024), an awareness training program was organized in Jogulamba Gadwal at the old District Medical and Health Department office. Under the leadership of Dr. S. K. Siddappa, District Medical and Health Officer, and Dr. J. Sandhya Kiran, District NCD Program Officer, the program was conducted for all ANMs in the district. It was noted that nearly 9.9% of the global population suffers from hearing impairment, with 51.2% of those affected being over the age of 60. Therefore, it is crucial to provide services to support families of hearing-impaired individuals, enabling them to learn and use their national sign languages.

To commemorate International Deaf Awareness Week, a series of awareness activities will be conducted across the district to educate the public. Schools and colleges will be informed about the issue, and hearing-impaired individuals will be identified and recorded.

Additionally, the public is advised to limit the volume of Bluetooth earplugs/headphones to below 50 decibels. Parents are encouraged to prevent children from playing online games, reduce social media usage, and ensure that the sound levels at events do not exceed 100 decibels. Individuals identified with hearing impairments should be referred to specialists immediately for proper care.

The activities conducted from today until the 29th of September will be uploaded on the Ayushman Bharat portal. The program saw participation from notable officials, including Dr. G. Raju, District TB Program Officer; Dr. Prasoona Rani, MHN Program Officer; Dr. Swaroopa Rani, Medical Officer of Mallakal Primary Health Center; Shyam Sundar, District INCID Program Coordinator; and Varalakshmi, District DPHNO, along with ANMs from various primary health centers.