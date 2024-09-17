Ayija BJP Celebrates Telangana Liberation Day and Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Birthday

Ayija: Today, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a grand celebration at the party office in Ayija, under the leadership of Town Convener Pradeep Kumar and Co-Convener Kampati Bharat Reddy.

The party workers celebrated the 74th birthday of Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi by cutting a cake, sharing sweets, and extending warm wishes to each other. They emphasized that the party's core mantra is “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas” (Together with All, Development for All, Trust of All) and that its primary goal is to work for the nation's progress and development.

As part of the event, the national flag was also hoisted in honor of Telangana Liberation Day. Speaking on the occasion, the leaders highlighted that Telangana Liberation Day marks the day when the former Hyderabad state was integrated into India. Before 1948, Hyderabad was a princely state under the rule of the Nizam, and while India gained independence from the British on August 15, 1947, Hyderabad did not join the Indian Union immediately. The Nizam aspired to turn Hyderabad into an independent Islamic state or merge it with Pakistan.

However, under the leadership of India's then Home Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a military operation was initiated, and on September 17, 1948, the Nizam surrendered. As a result, September 17 is commemorated as Telangana Liberation Day, marking the end of the Nizam's oppressive rule and the integration of Hyderabad into India.

Prominent attendees at the event included Kisan Morcha State Executive Member Medikonda Bhim Sen Rao, Mandal President Gopal Krishna, Veerayya Chari, Laxman Goud, Laxman Chari, M. Shekhar, and other BJP leaders.