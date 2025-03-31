Ayija Mandal BJP Hosts 120th Mann Ki Baat: Leaders Highlight PM Modi’s Key Messages on Water Conservation and Public Welfare

Gadwal: Gadwal district BJP former president S. Ramachandra Reddy, after watching the 120th Mann Ki Baat program organized by Ayija Mandal BJP President Gopalakrishna, shared his thoughts on the impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio address. He stated that Mann Ki Baat has brought significant changes across the country and has been a source of inspiration for many.

Extending Ugadi festival greetings to all Indian citizens, he praised Prime Minister Modi for addressing the nation in Telugu. During the program, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of Jan Aushadhi Kendras, which have been highly beneficial to the people. He also stressed the need for water conservation through initiatives like Catch the Rain, urging farmers to create small water bodies through the MGNREGA scheme, which would help improve groundwater levels.

Highlighting the importance of preserving natural resources for future generations, the Prime Minister advised parents to protect their children from extreme summer heat and prevent them from going near water bodies. He also encouraged people to provide water in earthen pots for birds and small animals, especially during the summer.

Ramachandra Reddy noted that in the recent Khelo India games, differently-abled athletes won 18 awards, with 12 of them being secured by women—a remarkable achievement.

Citing an example from Karnataka’s Gadag district, he explained how residents faced severe water shortages for their livestock. However, by implementing effective water conservation measures, they successfully created water reservoirs, making cattle rearing easier for farmers.

Several BJP leaders, including Laxman Goud, Telugu Narasimha, Bheemanna, Rama Anjaneyulu, and Mahesh, participated in the event.