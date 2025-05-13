Live
- AP Chambers urges govt to repeal NALA Act
- Anganwadi golden jubilee celebrations in October: Minister
- Four killed after lorry collides Bolero vehicle in Palnadu
- Bengaluru's Traffic Crisis: A Deep Dive With Police Officials And Zerodha's Kamath
- Forensic Evidence Workshop held
- Gunfight starts between security forces, terrorists in J&K’s Shopian
- Gavaskar: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Unlikely to Play 2027 ODI World Cup
- 1 lakh ‘patta khata’ to be issued as promised
- Former MLA appears before police over Papireddypalle incident
- International Nurses Day held at Kurnool GGH
Ayodhya Reddy, 3 others appointed as RTI Commissioners
Highlights
Hyderabad: The State government appointed four new Commissioners to the State Information Commission under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. The...
Hyderabad: The State government appointed four new Commissioners to the State Information Commission under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. The newly appointed RTI Commissioners include CM CPRO and senior journalist Boreddy Ayodhya Reddy and senior scribe PV Srinivasa Rao. The two other new Commissioners are Mohsina Parveen and Deshala Bhoopal.
The appointments of RTI Commissioners have been pending for long, as Governor Jishnu Dev Varma sough some clarification on the eligibility of the candidates whose names were forwarded to Raj Bhavan recently. Senior officer of the Indian Forest Service, Chandrashekhar Reddy was already appointed as the Chief Information Commissioner.
Next Story