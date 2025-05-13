Ayodhya Reddy, 3 others appointed as RTI Commissioners

Hyderabad: The State government appointed four new Commissioners to the State Information Commission under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. The newly appointed RTI Commissioners include CM CPRO and senior journalist Boreddy Ayodhya Reddy and senior scribe PV Srinivasa Rao. The two other new Commissioners are Mohsina Parveen and Deshala Bhoopal.

The appointments of RTI Commissioners have been pending for long, as Governor Jishnu Dev Varma sough some clarification on the eligibility of the candidates whose names were forwarded to Raj Bhavan recently. Senior officer of the Indian Forest Service, Chandrashekhar Reddy was already appointed as the Chief Information Commissioner.