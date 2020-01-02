Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Ayyappa Padi Puja held at Balavardhan Reddy residence in Timsanpalli Village

Ayyappa Padi Puja held at Balavardhan Reddy residence in Timsanpalli Village
Highlights

Ayyappa Swamy Padi Puja Mahotsavam was held on a grand note at Balavardhan Reddy residence in Timsanpalli Village of the mandal on Wednesday.

Peddemul: Ayyappa Swamy Padi Puja Mahotsavam was held on a grand note at Balavardhan Reddy residence in Timsanpalli Village of the mandal on Wednesday.

Guru Swamis Mula Shankar, Patangi Pandu and Anand Goud performed various types of abhishekams to the lord Ayyappa. Purugurathiraju Narasimha Reddy and Akhil Swamy sang devotional songs. Later, annadanam programme was organised. Devotes from Peddemul and Kotapalli took part in the programme.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
All eyes on Nirmala Sitharaman1 Jan 2020 6:34 PM GMT

All eyes on Nirmala Sitharaman's second budget

J&K: Internet services in valley hospitals yet to resume
J&K: Internet services in valley hospitals yet to resume
Pakistan shares list of nuclear installations with India
Pakistan shares list of nuclear installations with India
Telangana CM KCR assures to make Hyderabad as
Telangana CM KCR assures to make Hyderabad as 'Film Hub of
India approves third moon mission, months after landing failure
India approves third moon mission, months after landing failure


Top