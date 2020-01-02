Ayyappa Padi Puja held at Balavardhan Reddy residence in Timsanpalli Village
Ayyappa Swamy Padi Puja Mahotsavam was held on a grand note at Balavardhan Reddy residence in Timsanpalli Village of the mandal on Wednesday.
Guru Swamis Mula Shankar, Patangi Pandu and Anand Goud performed various types of abhishekams to the lord Ayyappa. Purugurathiraju Narasimha Reddy and Akhil Swamy sang devotional songs. Later, annadanam programme was organised. Devotes from Peddemul and Kotapalli took part in the programme.
1 Jan 2020 6:34 PM GMT