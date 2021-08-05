'Azadi ka Amruth Mahotsav' to involve public

Adarshnagar: Union Cabinet Secretary Dr Rajiv Gauba held a video conference with the Chief Secretaries of States in connection with the commemoration of 75th anniversary of independence 'Azadi ka Amruth Mahotsav'. He instructed them to plan for celebrations involving the public in a big way.

State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar informed the Union Cabinet Secretary that the government has started the programme in a big way by hoisting the national flag on March 12 by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Hyderabad, while Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan hoisted the flag in Warangal.

Massive freedom runs were also organised across the State, besides "kavi sammelanam" and photo exhibitions, highlighting the freedom struggle.

The CS informed that the government will be organising the Mahotsav celebrations involving the public in a big way. Srinivasa Raju, Secretary, Tourism and Culture, and Mamidi Harikrishna, director, Culture, attended the Video Conference.